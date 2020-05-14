IKEA to re-open stores in Bucharest. Restaurants and playgrounds will remain closed

After almost two months of being closed due to the coronavirus lockdown, IKEA stores in Romania will re-open on Friday, May 15. However, the restaurants, bistros and playgrounds at the venue will remain closed until new orders. The stores were shut down on March 20.

IKEA Băneasa and IKEA Pallady stores will be open from Monday to Sunday, from 10:00hrs to 21:00hrs.

In compliance with the authorities’ recommendations, shopping across IKEA stores in Romania will be organised so that all safety measures should be enforced, such as social distancing, wearing protection equipment or daily disinfection of the areas.

The Swedish delights shop will be operational as of May 15, while restaurants, bistros and playgrounds will remain closed for now.

Customers will still be able to use the home delivery service, and the one of free pickup of the products previously ordered online. Clients can pick up the ordered products from the IKEA Băneasa and IKEA Pallady, but also at the collecting centres in Iași, Constanța, Timișoara and Cluj.