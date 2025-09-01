IMF mission in Romania this week
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission begins a visit to Romania this week, taking place between September 3–12, 2025, the institution announced.
The mission, led by Joong Shik Kang, will visit Bucharest for the Article IV consultation, an annual review of the Romanian economy. Such consultations are held periodically with all member countries.
The IMF team will discuss economic developments and policies with the Romanian authorities. It will meet with representatives of the Ministry of Public Finance, the National Bank of Romania and other public institutions, as well as representatives of the private sector and non-governmental organizations. At the end of the visit, the mission plans to hold a press conference.
