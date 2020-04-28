IMM Invest platform operational, at least 10,500 SMEs had signed up by Tuesday

IMM Invest platform, where companies can access guaranteed loans, inaugurated two weeks ago but blocked several hours later, has become operational again as of Tuesday, with at least 10,500 SMEs had signed up so far.

The online registration will continue by the end of this year and until the cap of RON 15 billion is run out.

The platform aims to help SMEs to continue their activity during the coronavirus lockdown. The guarantee cap of loans provided by the government mounts to RON 15 billion (representing 3 pc of GDP) and it can be increased if needed.



22 banks have joined the programme.

SMEs that need loans to continue their activity can access them, with the government covering for a guarantee up to 90%.