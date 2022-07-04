IMMOFINANZ leases office area for a private dermatology and oncology surgery hospital

IMMOFINANZ, a player on the local real estate market, announced the signing of a 25-year lease for 6,500 square meters in myhive Victoria Park to Leventer Medical Group, one of the most important private skin health operators in Romania. The leased area will host Leventer Hospital, the country’s first private dermatology and surgical oncology hospital, and the transaction is one of the largest in the office sector this year. myhive Victoria Park is currently undergoing a significant refurbishment and modernisation process. Leventer Medical Group will invest around €10 million in the future hospital which is planned to be launched in 2024.

The myhive Victoria Park office building is located in the northern area of Bucharest, with easy access to both Bucharest centre and the two airports.

“Victoria Park building is a landmark office development for the local market. We are pleased that a building in our portfolio has been chosen to host the first private hospital dedicated to dermatology and oncology surgery which supports the transformation of the private healthcare market in Romania”, says Fulga Dinu, Country Manager Operations, IMMOFINANZ Romania. “This project underlines IMMOFINANZ’s flexibility in serving the needs of its tenants and its ability to achieve the highest construction standards”, adds Fulga Dinu.

“Through the partnership with IMMOFINANZ, we are pleased to be able to continue to invest in medical infrastructure, a segment so necessary for patients with cancer needs,” said Claudiu Opran, founder and shareholder of Leventer Medical Group. “The patient is always at the centre of our concern. We need to be ready to intervene for every person diagnosed with this type of skin tumour, and at Leventer Hospital we will be able to do this,” added Dr. Mihaela Leventer, founder and shareholder of Leventer Medical Group and President of the Skin Health Foundation.

Leventer Hospital will occupy an area of 6,500 square meter of myhive Victoria Park office building,

with a capacity of 5 operating rooms and over 60 beds. The medical unit will also have an outpatient department with 15 offices and treatment rooms, a pathological anatomy laboratory, imaging and superficial radiotherapy and orthovoltage compartments. The investment will amount to approximately €10 million and will have a mixed financing structure.

This is the second major project to adapt an office building to accommodate a hospital to international standards, after IMMOFINANZ also signed a 25-year lease last year with Provita Group, which is developing a multidisciplinary hospital in the IRIDE | eighteen building.