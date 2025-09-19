Impact Bucharest 2025: Michelle Obama visits Romania for the first time

Impact Bucharest 2025 will go down in history as an event that not only brought together world-class leaders, but also brought Michelle Obama to Romania for the first time. The former First Lady of the United States spoke in Bucharest, emphasizing the role of leadership, education, and resilience in times of global change.

“For me, staying engaged, staying involved, staying relevant, staying useful to someone besides yourself. That’s a good way to stay strong and solid through the tough times.”

Participants of Impact Bucharest had a chance to watch as Michelle Obama delivered that and many other lessons of hope live on stage this Thursday afternoon in the capital of Romania.

For two days, Impact became an arena for star politicians, business leaders and sports champions — from Michelle Obama to Simona Halep.

“When you lose a match, you can learn more from the failure, not in a negative sense, but because it provides valuable lessons to improve and grow.“ – said Simona Halep, the former WTA #1 tennis player, on the Impact Bucharest Stage.

As far as lessons from the second edition of Impact Bucharest, it was attended by over 2,500 participants and more than 200 speakers, which means it is growing faster than the original Polish edition of Impact.

Representatives of global giants – Mastercard, Uber, BMW – appeared on the Impact stage alongside top local brands: UiPath, eMAG, Banca Transylvania, Metaminds, and Netopia Payments.

They received advice from some of the world’s top thought leaders in management and organization al culture, including Erin Meyer, bestselling author and professor at INSEAD business school, who said, “The vast majority of companies today are operating with an industrial era hangover.” as well as Stefanie Sword-Williams, Founder of F*ck Being Humble Consultancy, who put it bluntly “We can be braver and bolder without getting canceled.”

There was also a strong lineup of public-sector representatives including Romania’s Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare, Victor Negrescu, Vice-President of the European Parliament and Stelian Bujduveanu, Mayor of Bucharest, who said, “We are open for business”, as well as other representatives of EU institutions and governments from Southeastern Europe.

This addition of the event confirmed Impact’s role as a key platform connecting business, academia, and the public sector.

Participants could watch and listen to keynote presentations and keynote and moderated discussions focused on artificial intelligence, the green transition, and geopolitics of Central and Eastern Europe. All of them attracting crowds and setting the proper course for the region’s future development.

“We can not talk about the future of technology without talking about artificial intelligence. This is the point where we need to redesign the architecture from skill to purpose from words to world models and from dispersed platforms to sovereignty” – highlighted Marius Marinescu, Board Member of Metaminds.

Impact Bucharest 2025 showed that the capital of Romania has become a key hub and meeting place for leaders in Central Europe. It is a place where partnerships are formed, strategic decisions are made, and the economic future of the region is shaped.