Impact completes the project Luxuria Residence in the Expozitiei area

Impact Developer & Contractor, the first real estate developer in Romania listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, completes the last phase of Luxuria Residence, the upper-class project located in Expozitiei area, the capital’s new business center. Thus, Luxuria Residence becomes the first urban community in the area.

The third and final development phase includes 130 studios, 2-, 3- and 4-room apartments and duplexes in two buildings of 8 and 11 floors. These are complemented by 1,064 square meters of green spaces, children’s playground and 135 exclusively underground parking spaces.

With this last phase being finalized, Luxuria Residence becomes the first completed residential compound in the Expozitiei area. The entire condominium includes 9 eco-friendly buildings with 630 high-quality apartments, 728 underground parking spaces, 9,650 square meters of green spaces, fitness center, lounge and reception.

“Luxuria Residence comes as a natural response to the demand for upper-class housing in an effervescent area that has recently become the new business center of Bucharest. We are proud to develop the first sustainable urban community in the Expozitiei area, which benefits from cleaner air and a healthy lifestyle due to the eco-friendly buildings that meet the BREEAM Excellent sustainability standards, as well as the facilities offered within the compound“, said Tinu Sebesanu, CEO Impact Developer & Contractor.

Luxuria Residence has gained the International Property Awards recognition for its contemporary architecture, winning the Architecture Multiple Residence – Romania award for the European region, in last year’s competition.