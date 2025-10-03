NASA Space Apps Challenge, the largest global hackathon, taking place on October 4-5 in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, has announced the criteria for judging projects. The judges will evaluate the project’s potential to have a significant impact, its originality and innovation, technical feasibility, ability to concretely solve the challenge for which it was entered, and clarity of presentation.

For 48 hours, participants will work with public data from NASA to find innovative solutions to challenges on Earth and in space. Among the challenges proposed by NASA are the development of methods for detecting marine predators via satellite and the design of systems for recycling waste generated during long-term missions to Mars.

The event will bring together mentors and judges from leading companies such as Microsoft, Stripe, and Adobe, as well as prestigious institutions, including the Polytechnic University and the National Institute for Research and Development in Optoelectronics. The opening of the Bucharest edition will be marked by a motivational speech by Dumitru Prunariu, the first and only Romanian cosmonaut.

Mentors provide technical support to teams participating in the hackathon, design advice, and assistance in presenting the project to the jury. Mentors in Bucharest include Octavian Thor Pleter, professor of aerospace engineering at Politehnica University, Mihai Sârbulescu – principal software engineer at Microsoft, Microsoft, Diana Nițescu – cyber policy consultant and founder of octogonHUB, Adrian Bănuță – president of the Science & Technology Association and coordinator of Știință & Tehnică magazine, Andrada Fiscuțean – science journalist and BBC contributor.

In Cluj-Napoca, the mentors will be Claudiu Tănăselia – researcher at the National Institute for Research and Development in Optoelectronics, Simonel-David Olimpiu – project manager at the Romanian Space Initiative (ROSPIN), Adrian Moldovan, head of automation and chatbots at Banca Transilvania, and Hans Johrend, mechatronics engineer and hardware developer at Hardwired.

The judging will take place on October 5. The jury for the Bucharest edition includes: Ada Roseti, researcher and Mastermind trainer, Lucian Demetrescu – NATO (participating in a personal capacity), Aleodor Tabarcea – engineering manager at Stripe, Sanda Abrudan – Head of Energy & Resources at UNICREDIT, and the jury for Cluj includes Vlad Koblicika – member of ROSPIN (Romanian Space Initiative).

The judges will select four projects—two from Bucharest and two from Cluj-Napoca—which they will send on to the global stage, where NASA specialists will choose the winners from thousands of projects. In the global stage, 10 prizes are offered for: best use of science, best use of data, best use of technology, galactic impact, best mission concept, most inspiring project, best story, global connection, art and technology, local impact. Global winners will have the opportunity to visit a NASA center or facility, where they will be awarded and discover the latest scientific achievements directly from agency leaders.

“The 2025 edition of NASA Space Apps proposes 18 carefully calibrated challenges, not only based on scientific objectives, but also on the real needs of people, cities, and companies. I imagine solutions born from metadata and improved resolutions, set in motion by emerging technologies—AI, quantum computing, augmented, virtual, or mixed reality. I clearly feel that the 19th challenge will be mentoring and judging. NASA Space Apps is the place where human intelligence, data, and hyper-intelligent technology connect spontaneously and short-circuit the conventional,” said Diana Nițescu, founder of OctogonHUB, mentor, and judge of the Bucharest edition of the NASA Space Apps Challenge.

“At Microsoft Romania, we are proud to partner with the NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2025, the world’s largest hackathon dedicated to solving real-world challenges on Earth and in space. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and using technology to make a positive impact in people’s lives. Our engineers are excited to mentor and inspire participants, share their expertise, and support bold new ideas powered by open science and data. We look forward to empowering the next generation of innovators and strengthening Romania’s role on the global map of science and technology”, said Daniela Prodan, Microsoft Romania Engineering Site Leader.

“The participants, mentors, and judges who will join us this year in Bucharest and Cluj will have memorable experiences. Some of Romania’s most innovative minds will collaborate over the weekend and come up with ideas that are sure to put Romania at the center of relevant international conversations. At each edition of the NASA Space Apps Challenge hackathon, friendships are formed, professional connections are made, and even love stories unfold,” says Diana Iosu, founder of DiFine PR and co-organizer of NASA Space Apps Challenge 2025.

The 13 editions held so far have been attended by 373,000 people from 185 countries and territories, with the hackathon aimed at all Earth and space science enthusiasts, regardless of age or professional background. The 2023 edition was attended by 190 people from Romania aged between 16 and 56, and our country ranked sixth in Europe in terms of number of participants.

People under the age of 18 who wish to participate must be registered by a parent or legal guardian and accompanied by them at the event.

The event in Bucharest takes place at the headquarters of Upgrade Education, a startup that prepares Romanian high school students to be admitted to top universities abroad. The event in Cluj-Napoca takes place at ClujHub, a coworking space.

The mission of the NASA Space Apps Challenge is to stimulate collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking, to encourage interest in Earth and space exploration, to raise global awareness of NASA data, and to develop the next generation of scientists, engineers, technology specialists, and designers.

Among the space agencies partnering with the event are: the European Space Agency, the Australian Space Agency, the Brazilian Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Italian Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the Mexican Space Agency, the National Commission for Space Activities in Argentina, the National Space Agency of Bahrain, the Paraguayan Space Agency, the National Space Agency of South Africa, and the Turkish Space Agency.

In Romania, the world’s largest hackathon is organized by DiFine PR, ROTSA, and ClujHub. The first edition of the NASA Space Apps Challenge in Romania took place in 2016.