Impact Developer & Contractor acquires 2.6 ha land in Iasi Copou Hill area

Impact Developer & Contractor real estate developer has announced the acquisition, through the Greenfield Copou residence subsidiary, of 2.6 ha land located on the Copou Hill, one of the most popular residential areas in Iasi and also an important historical part of the city.

The 2.6 ha of land supplements the land purchased by the developer last October. On, the 4.6 ha total land area, Impact will develop GREENFIELD Copou residential project, with over 1.000 apartments in low-height blocks along with essential services (sports hall, restaurants, shops, swimming pool, playgrounds for children, kindergarten and after-school, electric car loading stations, bicycle parks), developed within an integrated community center. The new concept facilitates an active, socially and culturally rich life in a green environment with clean air, with the residents benefiting from integrated property management.

“GREENFIELD Copou addresses the mid-market segment and combines modern architecture with the natural landscape, being located near the botanical garden, on the Copou Hill, the Iasi green lungs. In this project we have set out to build a community of people concerned with quality of life, who care about the environmental impact, a sustainable community, in harmony with nature,” said Tinu Sebeanu, CEO Impact Developer & Contractor.

The GREENFIELD Copou project will be built on NZEB standards as well as international sustainability standards. The project targets the BREEAM Excellence certification, with important integrated sustainability elements specific to green projects.

Recently, Impact Developer & Contractor increased its capital share by 50% to RON 393,75 million through 131.250.000 new shares issued. The company offered to its shareholders one free share for every two shares owned. The Impact shares were also split in the 1:4 ratio, the share capital being divided into 1.575.000.000 shares, with a nominal value of lei 0,25 per share.