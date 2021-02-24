Impact Developer & Contractor opens its first office in Iași

Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor continues its national expansion by opening an office in Iaşi, the company’s fifth one in the country. The office will serve the coordination of the construction and sales activities for the residential project Greenfield Copou, which is due to start this year.

Located in Moldova Center, the new Impact office will function both as a workspace and meeting venue for the project team, consisting of designers, project manager, and builders, but also as a sales office, as soon as construction works will begin.

The office welcomes visitors in a select, modern setting and a warm atmosphere, expressing the refinement and comfort that will characterize the future compound located in Copou, one of the most attractive residential areas in Iași. By the end of the year, the company plans to expand its team in the capital of Moldova with another 5-7 employees.

„The inauguration of the office in Iași marks a new stage in Impact’s national expansion and, at the same time, brings us closer to the start of our first residential project in the region of Moldova. Iași is one of the country’s cities with the highest levels of housing demand, with over 60% of requests being directed towards new build homes, which creates an opportune moment to enter the local real estate market with the Greenfield project. Our vision for Greenfield Copou is to replicate the housing model of Greenfield Băneasa in the Capital, which has enjoyed continuous success since its launch. We aim to offer the community a western standard of living, in a project with amenities that make a difference, while maintaining the sustainable development direction adopted within our projects“, said Sorin Apostol, CEO Impact Developer & Contractor.

Greenfield Copou will be one of the largest green residential projects in Iași, with BREEAM Excellent certification, including solutions that ensure high energy performance, reduced resource consumption, and a healthier environment for residents.

Built to harmoniously integrate into the historical and natural landscape of the Copou area, the compound will have an elegant architecture, defined by low-rise apartment buildings, separated by green areas occupying about 40% of the surface. The apartments will benefit from premium finishes, spacious terraces, and large windows that favor natural lighting during the day.

Responding to buyers’ requirements, who want more comfort both inside and outside the home, the developer will bring within the project a unique level of amenities and services on the local residential market. From shopping areas, wellness, and sports areas, to co-working spaces and kindergarten, the amenities integrated into the compound will create the premises for a select lifestyle and more quality time spent at home, with loved ones. The proximity to objectives such as the Botanical Garden and Copou Park completes the mix of attributes that will make Greenfield Copou the new landmark of residential developments in Iași.

The project was recently approved by the Technical Commission for Landscape Planning and Urbanism (CTATU) of Iași City Hall and it will enter the preauthorization stage. Greenfield Copou will be built in three phases, with the delivery deadline in 2024.