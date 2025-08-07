IMPACT Developer & Contracto announces the favorable ruling in Case No. 4122/3/2022, in which a series of urban planning documents and building permits related to the GREENFIELD Baneasa project were challenged.

In this case, Fundatia Eco Civica and three natural persons who are not residents of the GREENFIELD Baneasa neighborhood requested the suspension and annulment of the administrative act HCGMB 705/18.12.2019 approving the Zonal Urbanism Plan for Aleea Teisani – Drumul Padurea Neagra No. 56-64, the suspension and annulment of Construction Authorizations Nos. 434/35/P/2020 and 435/36/P/2020, the annulment of certain preliminary endorsements, and the demolition of the related construction works. The action was filed against IMPACT Developer & Contractor, Sector 1 City Hall, Bucharest City Hall, CLGB, APM Bucharest, and other institutions.

On August 6, 2025, after several court hearings, the court dismissed the action as ungrounded.

The IMPACT management believes that all legal requirements were met for the promotion and approval of the Zonal Urbanism Plan (PUZ) as well as the issuance of the Building Permits.

The court’s decision confirms that IMPACT is building in full compliance with the law, respecting all legal requirements, urban planning standards, and best practices regarding urbanism coefficients. At present, the challenged documents are valid, fully enforceable, and there is no final ruling suspending or annulling them.

The authorized constructions that were challenged in court are completed, inspected by the authorities during the reception process, and registered in the land book. In October 2024, 732 apartments in the fourth phase of the GREENFIELD Baneasa neighborhood were delivered.

”We will strongly defend the rights of ourselves, our partners, and our clients against attacks on the company’s activities, which are governed by legality. We thank all our partners, clients, and collaborators who trusted the GREENFIELD Baneasa project, including during the period when its legality was being challenged. Their support was essential and reaffirms our confidence in the professionalism and integrity with which our company develops each project.” says Dan Sebastian Campeanu, CEO of IMPACT Developer & Contractor.