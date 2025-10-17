Impetum Investments Exits GOTO Parking at Cluj Airport

Impetum Investments, one of the pioneers of alternative investments in Romania, announces the exit from GOTO Parking, the company that manages the parking lot of Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj-Napoca. The transaction was signed at the end of September and is subject to the approval of the competent authorities.

GOTO Parking was acquired for an amount of approximately 3 million euros, representing one of Impetum Investments’ consolidation investments. During a 6-year investment cycle, Impetum Investments collected 1.1 million euros in dividends. Thus, the investment ensured an annualized return (IRR) of approximately 20%.

During those 6 years, Impetum Investments’ focus was on developing the company to industry standards, making several investments in this direction that generated an increase in value.

“The exit from GOTO Parking confirmed our investment philosophy: identifying and developing solid businesses, with real growth potential and impact on the local economy. We managed to transform a challenging asset into a profitable and stable company, even in difficult times, such as the pandemic. It is the result of a dedicated team and a long-term strategy, based on discipline and know-how. We want as many investments of this type as possible, which demonstrate that, through professionalism and perseverance, Romanian capital can generate sustainable value,” said Anca Manițiu, Deputy CEO.

The signing of the transaction strengthened Impetum Investments’ position as an active investor in Romanian companies with transformation potential, creating sustainable value and supporting performance in the Romanian business environment