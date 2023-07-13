In which countries do Romanians want to work this summer?

“This list includes countries that traditionally have an increase in the volume of employment in the summer because they are strongly influenced by the tourist season. That is precisely why, more than in other periods of the year, we see more offers of seasonal jobs, even if, otherwise, their number represents only slightly more than 10% of the total number of new jobs”, adds Roxana Drăghici.Regarding the candidate profile that employers outside the country are looking for, most are interested in hiring from the entry level segment (0-2 years of experience) or without experience. About a quarter of the offers are addressed to candidates in the mid-level category (2-5 years of experience). The least wanted this summer were, so far, senior specialists (more than 5 years of experience) and managers. Skilled and unskilled workers continue to be in high demand by companies recruiting overseas.

If there was an increase in jobs compared to the summer of last year, on the application side there is a decrease of approximately 20%, but also a disproportionality between the countries that post the most jobs and the countries where Romanians want to work . Thus, most applications went to Germany, Holland, Belgium, Greece, France, Great Britain and Ireland. “This time, Italy narrowly catches a place in the top 10 destinations, being in the 9th place, while Spain does not even enter the top 15. This predilection for the countries of Western Europe remains, including among the entry level candidates or from the blue collar category”, specifies Roxana Drăghici.

The most willing to work outside the country are candidates in the 25-35 age group, followed by those aged between 18 and 24 and those in the 36-45 age group. The fields they want to work in are transport / logistics, retail, tourism, services, manufacturing, casino / crewing, construction and the food industry.