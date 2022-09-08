Inetum hires 300 specialists in Romania

The Inetum Group plans to recruit 7,000 people worldwide in 2022, of which 300 in Romania. To implement this recruitment plan, Inetum is organizing a recruitment event on September 14 and 15 in Bucharest. The 48h Chrono Job XP’ event offers any applicant the chance to submit their CV and receive a job offer within 48 hours.

Nicolas Boitout, Managing Director of Inetum Romania, said: “We want to grow global and local teams. During the recruitment event, our commitment to IT professionals is this: from the first interview to the job offer will pass less than 48 hours. Join our team in Romania of over 500 professionals!”

Cristian Toader, Leader of the Service Delivery Center in Inetum Romania, highlighted: “We are an agile organization and an international group that offers digital services and solutions. In Romania, our portfolio contains consulting services, outsourcing and a service delivery center dedicated to international projects. This event gives you the opportunity to be interviewed and receive an IT job offer within 48 hours. Joining Inetum means taking part in interesting and innovative projects in various areas of expertise. Every role in our company comes with upskilling opportunities, access to upskilling channels, competitive benefits and a fun team.”

“We have hybrid and remote roles available, on particularly interesting projects. You will work with current technologies, in a diverse and agile culture. Our team members are supported and encouraged to constantly improve their skills, have access to training courses and receive career management suggestions from the HR Business Partner department” adds Eliza Tircici, Head of Recruitment in Inetum Romania.

Candidates can send their resumes at hr.ro@inetum.com.



Event details here. Date: September 14, 15, 12:00hrs – 18:00hrs at Hotel Hilton Garden Inn, Inetum hall (12 Doamnei street, Bucharest)

Jobs available here.