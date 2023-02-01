ING Hubs Romania offers its employees the option to work 4 days a week

ING Hubs Romania, ING Group’s global technology hub, offers its employees the 4-day working week system which they can opt for beginning January 2023. This decision comes after the positive results of the pilot program that run for over 6 months.

The adoption of the new working system within the company will be voluntary and gradual over the next few months, based on sign-ups. The new way of working involves a shift from 5 working days of 8 hours/day to 4 working days per week of 10 hours/day, in line with the legislation in force. Employees also have the option to switch to the 9-hour working day option for 4 days and 0.5 days off per week. This change will thus allow maintaining a full-time work program of 40 hours/week according to the Labour Code.

”Flexibility is an important principle in the way ING Hubs works and one of our core values. The option to move to a 4-day working week format and the hybrid working mode are in line with our philosophy. The decision to move to a 4-day working week was very well received by our colleagues and we hope it will bring more comfort and flexibility”, said Marian Ion, CEO ING Hubs Romania.

The pilot project to test the 4 working days per week system involved 9 teams from ING Hubs Romania and took place over 6 months. The company monitored indicators such as productivity, incident response speed, number of overtime hours required, employee satisfaction, employee morale and workload.

The working model within the company will remain a hybrid one, where each team defines its interactions according to its specific needs. Thus, the company offers its employees the possibility to work from home or from the new Calea Victoriei office, with each team having the freedom to set its own working mode, combining remote and office work.

2023 – Plans for the future

In 2023, ING Hubs will further develop projects in the company’s core areas such as core banking, data management, mobile apps, and digital banking products, with the aim of offering comprehensive, integrated services.

In achieving this goal, ING Hubs Romania is looking to expand its teams with specialists who, in addition to technical skills, have a good understanding of the business area and experience in product development.

For the current year, the company also plans to recruit students, recent graduates or specialists at the beginning of their IT career for the existing teams. Thus, ING Hubs Romania will run a series of intensive training programmes, which will allow young people to develop their programming skills alongside specialists from within the organisation. {Dev}School – Java League and International Talent Programme are two such programmes dedicated to those at the beginning of their career. The programmes will be paid and the enrollments will start in February.

ING Group’s Romanian technology hub ended 2022 with a turnover of 113 million euro (preliminary data) and 1,600 employees, and the plan for 2023 is to continue its dynamic growth to the 150 million euro turnover mark and expand the team to 1,800 people.