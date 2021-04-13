Innova finalises PayPoint and PayZone acquisition with the assistance of RTPR

After almost six months from the announcement of the signing of the deal between Innova Capital (as buyer) and PayPoint PLC, the acquisition process of PayPoint Services SRL și Payzone SA was successfully closed. The RTPR team has provided legal assistance to Innova Capital in relation to all aspects related to M&A, competition and financing of the deal, with a value of approximately GBP 48 million, including in relation to the refinancing of the existing debt of the target. The banks who extended the financing to the buyer were European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and UniCredit Bank S.A., with UniCredit Bank S.A., acting as agent and security agent.

The M&A team that advised on the closing of the transaction was made of Alina Stavaru (Partner), Codrina Simionescu and Petru Ursache (Associates). The financing team included Alexandru Retevoescu (Partner), Andreea Burtoiu (Counsel), Lia Ilie (Associate) and Iustina Nastasa (Junior Associate). The competition aspects of the transaction were covered by Valentin Berea (Partner) and Roxana Ionescu (Counsel).

Alina Stavaru declared: “We are happy to have successfully closed this complex deal, congratulations and thanks to Innova Capital team for their trust. It was an endurance project, in which the key to success was our multidisciplinary team whom I would like to thank for their valuable contribution.”

“The financing part played an important role in the successful closing of this transaction, we are pleased to have identified the most suitable solutions.”, declared Andree Burtoiu.