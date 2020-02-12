Innovation Labs kick off entries for Hackathons in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Sibiu and Timisoara

The pre-accelerator programme for the tech start-ups Innovation Labs 2020 is kicking off entries. IT avids who want to see their ideas within Hackathons and the mentorship programmes held in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Sibiu and Timisoara can sign up for the coding race until February 27.

The Innovation Labs competitions are due February 29 -May 18.



In Bucharest, the programme is endorsed by the Polytechnic University and by the University of Bucharest. For the first time this year, teams from Brasov and Constanta are also expected to join the Hackathon in Bucharest.

Registrations at: www.innovationlabs.ro/register.

Applicants can submit innovation projects in such fields as: Agriculture, Cyber–Security, Fintech, Health & Lifestyle, Retail, Smart Cities și Smart Mobility.

Starting from an idea develop within the mentorship programme, youngsters can gradually build a valid prototype to launch it on the market.

Starting this year, ATOS joins the mentorship programme and becomes partner of Innovation Labs, by endorsing the Cyber-security segment.