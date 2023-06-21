Innovative job matching platform launches service fighting discrimination in recruitment and the workplace

The recruitment platform has launched an anonymous survey among employers and employees in Romania.

A Romanian research[1] showed that almost 4 out of 10 employees have personally experienced or witnessed situations of discrimination in the workplace, especially because of political orientation, belonging to an ethnic group and an older age. Moreover, 3 out of 4 employees have not participated in diversity and inclusion training programs in the last two years, regardless of their hierarchical position. Approximately 40% of Romanians would be uncomfortable if they had a colleague from the LGBTQ+ community, compared to the 12-15% average for the EU.

Recognizing this alarming issue, nPloy, the innovative job board that entered the Romanian market in February, is running a comprehensive campaign to promote diversity and inclusion in recruitment and the workplace. The AI-based platform has developed a groundbreaking solution to ensure objective evaluation of candidates through anonymous recruitment. By removing personal identifiers such as name, gender, age, and picture, from the initial stage of the selection process, nPloy allows employers to focus solely on the qualifications and skills of candidates, promoting a fair and unbiased evaluation.

To further raise awareness about the importance of diversity and inclusion, nPloy invites both employees and employers to participate in a short anonymous Diversity and Inclusion survey. By sharing their views and experiences, stakeholders can contribute to creating a more inclusive work environment in Romania. nPloy will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the survey results, announcing key insights to bridge the gap and foster understanding between employers and employees.

“Discrimination has no place in the hiring process or the workplace, and we are determined to bring about change,” nPloy co-founder Konstantin Tsonev said. “By leveraging our innovative anonymous recruitment model, we aim to level the playing field and provide equal opportunities for all candidates. Through our awareness campaign and the D&I survey, we hope to foster an environment that celebrates individual differences and empower organizations to build stronger and more successful teams“, he added.

