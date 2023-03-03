INS: Air transport up by 87% in Romania last year

Air passenger transport increased by 87.6pct, in 2022, compared to the previous year, with 20,971,800 passengers recorded, compared to 11,176,800 passengers in 2021, according to the data released by the National Institute of Statistics on Friday.

The largest shares in terms of passenger transport were registered at the Henri Coanda airport in Bucharest, with 6,338,200 passengers embarked and 6,251,000 disembarked, Avram Iancu airport in Cluj-Napoca, with 1,333,000 passengers embarked and 1,311. 000 disembarked, and Iasi International Airport, with 774,800 passengers embarked and 761,600 disembarked.

In international transport, the first ten airports of origin (from where the passengers disembarked in Romania came), determined by the number of passengers in regular flights, were London Luton – 868,364 passengers, Milan Bergamo – 496,551, Vienna 299,126 passengers, Munich – 292,591, Madrid Barajas – 284,023, Istanbul International – 273,928 passengers, Brussels Charleroi 256,422, Tel Aviv -238,697, Barcelona 227,833 and London Stansted 223,226 passengers.

In terms of boarding, most passengers on regular flights boarded for London Luton – 857,602 passengers, Milan Bergamo – 505,191, Vienna – 317,634, Munich – 313,603 passengers, Madrid Barajas – 282,298, Istanbul International – 274,947, Brussels Charleroi – 264,856 passengers, Tel Aviv – 242,594, Amsterdam Schipol -230,260 and Barcelona – 229,780 passengers.

The main countries (by the airport of origin) from where the passengers of regular flights disembarked in Romania arrived were Italy – 1,729,222 passengers, the United Kingdom – 1,605,223 passengers, Germany -1,075,196 passengers, Spain – 912,765 passengers, France – 549,024 passengers, Turkey – 387,087 passengers, Netherlands – 317,593 passengers, Greece – 305,227 passengers.

By destination country, most passengers on regular flights boarded for Italy – 1,738,734 passengers, United Kingdom – 1,616,777 passengers, Germany – 1,117,018 passengers, Spain – 914,855 passengers, France – 565,774 passengers, Turkey – 384,076 passengers, the Netherlands – 336,742 passengers, Austria – 317,634 passengers.

The largest shares in domestic transport were recorded by the Henri Coanda Bucharest airport, with 49.8pct of the total number of passengers boarded, Avram Iancu in Cluj-Napoca, with 15.8pct, and Traian Vuia in Timisoara, with 14.6pct.