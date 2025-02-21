In 2024, the volume of turnover in market services provided to the population decreased by 0.9% in gross terms compared to 2023, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The largest decreases were recorded in the activities of travel agencies, hairdressing and beauty services (-5.9%) and in HoReCa.

Regarding market services provided to the population, gross series, in December 2024, compared to the previous month, the volume of turnover recorded an increase of 0.7%, due to the increases recorded in hairdressing and other beauty services (+11.8%), gambling and other recreational activities (+5.8%), and hotel and restaurant activities (+0.8%). Decreases were recorded in: travel agencies and tour operators activities (-9.1%) and washing and (dry) cleaning of textile and fur products activities (-1.3%). The volume of turnover in market services provided to the population, series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in December 2024, compared to the previous month, decreased by 0.2%.

December 2024 compared to December 2023

The activity of market services provided to the population, gross series, in December 2024, recorded a turnover 1.0% lower than in December 2023, as a result of the decreases recorded in the activities of travel agencies and tour operators (-7.4%), hairdressing and other beauty services (-4.4%), gambling and other recreational activities (-2.3%) and in the activities of hotels and restaurants (-0.6%). The activities of washing and (dry) cleaning of textile articles and fur products increased by 26.4%. The activity of market services provided to the population, series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in December 2024 decreased by 1.1%, compared to December 2023.

Year 2024 compared to year 2023

The activity of market services provided to the population, gross series, in 2024 recorded a turnover 0.9% lower compared to year 2023, as a result of the decrease in turnover in: activities of travel agencies and tour operators (-7.8%), hairdressing and other beauty services (-5.9%), hotel and restaurant activities (-1.6%) and gambling and other recreational activities (-0.4%). Washing and (dry) cleaning activities of textile articles and fur products increased by 16.3%.