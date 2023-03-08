INS has revised down the growth from the last quarter of last year

The National Institute of Statistics (INS) has revised down the growth in the last quarter of last year, from 1.1% (compared to the previous quarter) to 1%, according to the statement sent on Wednesday, which details the “signal” data.

The growth of the economy in 2021 remained at 4.6%, with the growth calculated on seasonal data (which takes into account the number of working days) revised from 5% to 4.9%.

The revisions were necessary, explains the INS, to ensure consistency with the annual data – the semi-final version, published in Press Release no. 324 of December 21, 2022. The changes in volume of the Gross Domestic Product for the quarters of 2021, the semi-definitive version are due to reporting to a revised base, respectively the year 2020, the definitive version.

The Gross Domestic Product – seasonally adjusted data – estimated for Q4 2022 amounted to 361796.0 million lei current prices, increasing – in real terms – by 1.0% as against Q3 2022 and increasing by 4.9% as against Q4 2021. The Gross Domestic Product estimated for Q4 2022 amounted to 422332.0 million lei current prices, increasing – in real terms – by 4.6% as against Q4 2021.



Wholesale and retail; motor–vehicles and motorcycles repair; transport and storage; hotels and restaurants (+1.2%), with a share of 18.6% in GDP, whose activity volume increased by 6.6%;

– Professional, scientific and technical activities; activities of administrative services and support services (+0.9%), with a share of 7.0% in GDP, whose activity volume increased by 13.2%;

– Information and communication (+1.3%), with a share of 6.6% in GDP, whose activity volume increased by 20.1%;

– Construction and Real estate activities recorded an equal contribution in GDP (+0.7%), with a share in GDP of 6.3% and 7.4%, an increase in activity volume by 11.2% respectively by 8.8%.

Agriculture and Industry had a negative contribution in GDP (–0.5%), due to the decreasing level of activity by 11.6%, respectively by 2.3%.

From GDP uses standpoint, the increase was, mainly, due to:

– Final consumption expenditure of households whose volume increased by 5.5% contributing by +3.4% to the GDP growth rate;

– Gross fixed capital formation, whose volume increased by 9.2% contributing by +2.2% to the GDP growth rate;

– Change in inventories contributing by +0.4% to the GDP growth rate, as a consequence of the increase in volume and price compared to the previous year.

Net export had a negative contribution to the GDP growth rate change (–0.8%), being influenced by the volume increase of imports of goods and services, by 9.2%, in correlation with a smaller increase of the volume of exports of goods and service, by 8.6%.