INS: Inflation up to almost 17% in November

The inflation rate in November reached almost 17%, compared to only 15.3% in the previous month, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The National Institute of Statistics reports that consumer prices in November 2022 compared to October 2022 increased by 1.3%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (November 2022 compared to December 2021) is 15.9%. The annual inflation rate in November 2022 compared to November 2021 is 16.8%. The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (December 2021 – November 2022) compared to the previous 12 months (December 2020 – November 2021) is 13.1%,

The harmonized consumer price index (HICP), indicator for determining inflation at the level of EU member states, in November 2022 compared to October 2022 is 101.24%. The annual inflation rate in November 2022 compared to November 2021 calculated on the basis of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 14.6%. The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (December 2021 – November 2022) compared to the previous 12 months (December 2020 – November 2021) determined on the basis of the HIPC is 11.4%.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) increased the inflation forecast for the end of this year to 16.3% and estimates an inflation of 11.2% for the end of next year, according to the data presented in November by the governor of the BNR, Mugur Isărescu.