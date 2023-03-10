INS: Net investments made in Romania’s economy up by 8.5% in 2022

The net investments made in Romania’s economy amounted, during the past year, to almost 151 billion RON, an increase of 8.5%, compared to 2021, according to the provisional data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In this context, increases were recorded for all structural elements: new construction works – by 8.2%, machinery (including means of transport) and other expenses – with an increase of 7.8%, each.

At the level of the fourth quarter of 2022, the net investments made in the national economy amounted to 54.166 billion RON, up by 17.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Against this background, increases were recorded in other expenses (+29.5%), new construction works (+15.9%) and machinery (including means of transport) – plus 14.6%.

INS mentions that net investments represent the expenses intended for the creation of new fixed assets, the development, modernization and reconstruction of existing ones, as well as the value of services related to the transfer of ownership of existing fixed assets and of land taken over with payment from other units or from the population (notary fees, commissions, transport and handling expenses, etc.).