INS: Romania’s trade business up 3.5% in first 7 months of 2025
July 2025 compared to July 2024
The retail trade turnover volume (except motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, in July 2025 compared to July 2024, recorded an overall increase of 5.3%, due to growth in retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores (+11.5%), sales of non-food products (+5.4%), and sales of food, beverages, and tobacco (+1.8%).
The retail trade turnover volume (except motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted by working days and seasonality, in July 2025 compared to July 2024, recorded an overall increase of 4.5%, driven by growth in retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores (+11.9%), sales of non-food products (+5.8%), and sales of food, beverages, and tobacco (+0.5%).
Seven-month trend
The retail trade turnover volume (except motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, in the period 1.I–31.VII.2025 compared to 1.I–31.VII.2024, recorded an overall increase of 3.1%, supported by higher sales of non-food products (+5.8%) and retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores (+3.7%). Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco decreased by 0.7%.
The retail trade turnover volume (except motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted by working days and seasonality, in the period 1.I–31.VII.2025 compared to 1.I–31.VII.2024, recorded an overall increase of 3.5%, supported by growth in sales of non-food products (+6.8%) and retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores (+2.5%). Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco decreased by 0.1%.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002