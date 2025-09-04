INS: Romania’s trade business up 3.5% in first 7 months of 2025

The volume of turnover in retail trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, in July 2025, compared to the previous month, increased overall by 7.1%, due to the increase recorded in the retail trade of motor vehicle fuels in specialized stores (+10.7%), sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+6.3%) and sales of non-food products (+6.1%).

The volume of turnover in retail trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, increased, overall, in July 2025, compared to the previous month, by 0.3%, due to the increase recorded in the retail trade of motor vehicle fuels in specialized stores (+1.4%), sales of non-food products (+0.6%) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco products (+0.1%).