INS: Romania’s wholesale trade posts 9% higher turnover

Wholesale trade recorded a 9% higher turnover, as unadjusted series, in the first two months of this year, compared to the same period in 2022, according to data published Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the official statistics, at the end of February 2023, positive results were recorded in intermediation activities in wholesale trade (+36.5%), wholesale of computer and telecommunications equipment (+28.1%), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+19.1%), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+11.3%), wholesale of non-food consumer goods (+10.6%), non-specialised wholesale (+6.2%), specialised wholesale of other products (+0.6%) and wholesale of agricultural raw materials and livestock (+0.5%).

During the period under review, turnover in wholesale trade (except for motor vehicles and motorcycles), as workday and seasonally adjusted series, increased overall, in nominal terms, by 14% year-on-year.

INS data also show that in February 2023 compared to February 2022, turnover in wholesale trade increased both as unadjusted series (+7.3%) and as workday and seasonally series (+12.1%).