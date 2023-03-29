Intelactsoft launches Inctrl.ai recruitment platform in Romania, after RON 8 M investment

The company Intelactsoft (Intelligence Act SRL) launches on the market Inctrl.ai, an IT recruitment platform, developed through a project financed from the European Regional Development Fund through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 in value of 7,977,612.78 lei, of which non-refundable financial assistance of 4,451,632.11 lei (3,783,887.30 lei representing the ERDF and 667,744.81 lei national budget).

Through the platform, which is unique on the local market, IT specialists, employees, or freelancers, apply for project-based collaborations or jobs in Romanian companies. Also, the Inctrl.ai platform helps companies to quickly find collaborators or employees, filling the shortage of IT specialists.

On Inctrl.ai, users create personalized profiles where data from their resume is automatically extracted. After creating their profiles, they have access to a dashboard from which they can search for jobs or projects, contact companies that have posted job offers, and manage their projects they have been involved in, as well as their accumulated income.

On the other hand, companies using the Inctrl.ai platform display available jobs and projects, search for the most suitable candidates for a specific project or job position, create teams of specialists, and also manage their resources, payments and projects.

“Although slightly tempered in recent months, the demand for IT specialists still remains higher than the available supply. We created the Inctrl.ai application with the objective of helping companies to find motivated specialists and IT people to quickly and efficiently, be able to manage time and work in a way that suits their needs at that moment”, declares Călin Lupşan, CEO of Intelactsoft (Intelligence Act).

Inctrl.ai relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to provide a much more efficient recruiting experience than the traditional way. The platform provides the perfect match between projects, companies and the righ IT people, based on personalized user criteria (schedule, availability, salary, skills, etc.), thus transforming the way companies and IT specialists interact for the pre-selection, interviewing and contracting phases.

The Inctrl.ai platform is available as web version, and later it will be possible to download the mobile application version from the App Store and Google Play.