Interbrands leases office and logistic space within P3 Bucharest A1 park

P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) signed a lease agreement with Interbrands Marketing & Distribution for 24,830 square meters of logistics and office space within P3 Bucharest A1 park. Interbrands has been a client of the park since 2006 and decided now to relocate to a larger warehouse that can accommodate Orbico Group’s expansion operations in Romania. On this occasion, Interbrands also begins the implementation of an extensive logistics automation project in the new warehouse.

Sinziana Pardhan, Managing Director P3 in Romania, says: “We welcome Interbrands’ decision to continue by our side by expanding the partnership we started now more than 13 years ago. It is important for us to offer our partners both storage spaces at international standards, located in an excellent location, as well as our expertise in the field, and support them while implementing this new automation process. I am firmly convinced that such valuable collaborations are a signal of trust and demonstrate the genuine attention with which P3 treats its tenants, thus consolidating the company’s position on the Romanian market.”

“In 27 years of activity on the Romanian market, Interbrands has grown organically from a few vending machines and a few dozen employees to over 1,500 employees, 3 modern logistics centres and 20 cross-docking points, a car fleet of over 1,400 vehicles and a turnover of over 200 million euros. Interbrands is a complete and high-performance solution for logistics and distribution services, with national coverage, currently serving over 20,000 merchants from all retail channels, scalable to accommodate continuous business expansion. We need a strong logistics hub, and at the P3 Bucharest A1 park we found premium warehouses and facilities at the highest international standards, but also an open and honest partner, eager to find the best solutions no matter the circumstance. We estimate that the entire automation process will last until 2022 and will be an investment of approximately 3 million Euros,” said in her turn Alexandrina Marinova, General Manager, Interbrands Marketing & Distribution.

Founded in 1993, Interbrands has become the most important consumer goods distribution company in Romania, providing integrated supply chain management services, covering the entire area of ​​specific activities: from import, logistics, merchandising and promotion, to distribution, sale and money collection, transport and delivery to end customers (retailers or consumers).

P3 Bucharest A1 park is the largest multifunctional park in Bucharest, having 380,000 m2 developed in 14 warehouses and a land bank with potential of delivery 100,000 m2 within 8-12 months, direct access to A1, ring road and direct rail connection to the 4th pan European corridor. P3 Logistic Parks has acquired a 16-hectare site in Dragomiresti Vale, a prime logistic location on the North-West outskirts of Bucharest. A new 80,000 m2 logistics park – to be known as P3 Bucharest NW Ring Road – will be developed on this land.