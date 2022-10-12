Interest in shopping malls returns with projects of over 250,000 sqm under development

After a period full of challenges, interest in developing malls is returning, with investors working on new projects or expansions, with a total of over 250,000 sqm, which will be delivered by 2025 in cities such as Bucharest, Iași, Craiova, Pitesti or Alba- Julia. The new projects are related to 2022 traffic figured, which returned to pre-pandemic levels, show the main conclusions of the event organized yesterday by the Bucharest Real Estate Club, The New Retail Conference.

“The new brands that want to enter Romania target the big cities such as Bucharest, Iași, Timişoara and Cluj-Napoca and as their destination. Established brands are expanding in medium and small cities, and we are also interested in the entertainment area, whether it is for children or adults. Malls must become entertainment destinations, and I think we will see interesting developments in the coming period,” said Luciana Giurea, General Manager, AFI Ploiești.

Sebastian Mahu, Head of Asset Management within Iulius mentioned two trends in the case of mixed-use projects: “Where office buildings also have a developed retail component, we noticed that the number of those returning to the office is 15% higher than in the case of buildings that are strictly office. The second trend shows that with the pandemic, an aspect that we used to take for granted changed, namely that the peak of sales was on Saturday. In mixed-use projects, given that people work from home on Mondays and Fridays, corelated with the week-end activities, we have seen traffic increases for Wednesdays and Thursdays.”

The trend of retailers developing in mixed-use projects is also observed in the case of One United Properties, which works on projects such as the rehabilitation and modernization of the former Ford factory within One Floreasca City or One Cotroceni Park. “The former Ford factory will be completely restored, being a class A monument. It is ambitious and expensive project, but, once completed, this project will increase the value of the neighborhood and of the city’s patrimony, becoming a unique destination in Bucharest and Romania. Regarding One Cotroceni Park, in the first phase of the project, 20,000 sqm will be allocated to the retail area, catering for the needs of both employees and residents from this project”, said Mihai Padurioiu, CEO, Office Division, One United Properties.

Fressnapf, the largest European retailer of pet products, recently entered the Romanian market, with an ambitious expansion plan: “We have acquired SuperZoo and we aim to have 14 operational stores on the Romanian market by the end of the year“, said Cristinel Petrescu, Director of Expansion, Fressnapf, at the BREC conference, adding: “Our figures show that a Romanian spends on average 39 Euros per month for pets, while in Poland the indicator is 26 Euros, and in Hungary at 42 Euros.”

“We have a total of 65 stores, of which 51 are in Romania and 14 on external markets, in Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. The decision to expand to foreign markets was taken in 2019, and during the health crisis we noticed a greater flexibility on the part of the owners from the Romanian market”, explained Lilian Furtună, Global Expansion Director, Teilor, during the BREC conference.

Retail parks represented a format favoured by the pandemic, due to direct access to stores and limited restrictions. The interest in the development of these types of products has been maintained, so that at the end of 2021 the total area has increased to 120,000 sqm, and the estimate for the next three years is up to 500,000 sqm, as shown by Fortim Trusted Advisors data, presented at the BREC conference.

The fluctuation of tenants is quite low in retail parks, according to Klaus Reisenauer, Partner in the Oasis Group, a player with long experience in this market segment, which has an 80,000 sqm project in Sibiu and two smaller projects in Lugoj and in the vicinity of Bucharest, in Balotești. “We see potential for new brands in the drugstores segment, but also in the footwear segment“, he added.

“In Romania we have exceeded the threshold of 400 stores, we are opening both in retail parks and malls, but also in old premises, which we are modernizing. To understand the potential, in Poland we have over 1,000 stores, it is important for us to be as close as possible to our buyers”, explained Cătălin Secăreanu, Expansion Director for Pepco in Romania.

Both the owners and tenants present at the conference emphasized the importance of the partnership relationship between the two parties and the importance of jointly identifying solutions to help them overcome difficult times, such as the health crisis, or, currently, the problem of explosive energy costs.