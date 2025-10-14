INULTA Expands to Croatia

Romania-based INULTA, a global consultancy and software solutions provider specializing in finance, supply chain, and sales performance management, is expanding its footprint in Central and Eastern Europe with the launch of operations in Croatia. The move strengthens INULTA’s ability to support companies in the region, with a particular focus on the banking and financial services sector.

With a track record of working alongside more than 50 leading banks and financial institutions worldwide, from North America and Europe to the Middle East and Asia, INULTA is recognized as one of the most trusted partners for digital transformation in finance, delivering both consultancy expertise and world-class software solutions. Beyond financial services, INULTA’s expertise spans automotive, manufacturing, and

retail, helping global brands drive efficiency, transparency, and innovation.

As part of its ecosystem, INULTA leverages market-leading platforms such as CCH® Tagetik, recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions, ensuring clients have access to best-in-class tools for reporting, consolidation, and planning. Combined with AI-driven automation and predictive analytics, these solutions enable finance teams to accelerate close cycles, improve forecasting accuracy, and deliver deeper insights for decision-makers.

Anton Niculescu, Managing Partner of INULTA, commented: “Our expansion into Croatia is part of a broader strategy to bring the best finance software solutions and consulting expertise to companies across Europe. With deep expertise and hands-on experience from global markets, Inulta is uniquely positioned to support Croatian organizations in achieving sustainable growth and transformation.”

