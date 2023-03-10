Investing in Instagrammable locations, the trend of 2023 in home&deco

Instagrammable locations will be one of the main trends of the interior design market in 2023, says a report by a local paint distributor.

The owners of restaurants, cafes, hotels, or office spaces are just some of the entrepreneurs who are increasingly emphasizing offering impressive locations for customers, employees, and business partners. In many cases, an interior created specifically to look good in pictures, instagrammable, can be the key to the development of the business. Some of the most Instagrammable places in the world are in Central and Eastern Europe, in capitals such as Budapest and Prague, and the trend is the same in Romania.

In a decoration market estimated to grow by more than 35% in 2023, there is a high interest in turnkey projects and beneficiaries who choose premium washable products or pretentious decorative paints escape the headaches given by an independent project. They get efficient project management, a responsible person who coordinates all the activities, supervises the development of the stages and maintains the relationship with the teams of decorators. Also, customers receive a realistic budget from the very beginning of the work, without having any surprises along the way. Everything related to the quality of the work is the priority of the project manager.

According to the source, there is a clear increase in the consumption of paints for wood and metal, but also in sealing materials for concrete and stone. The home & deco segment has grown a lot in the COVID pandemic period and has maintained a positive trend. As a result, only for varnishes and paints, the size of the Romanian market is estimated at 250 million euros per year. In recent years, growth has been 5-10% per year, except in 2022, when there has been no significant advance.

Among the companies that work with premium and premium plus products, some invest in luxury showrooms, office buildings of the upper classes, medical clinics that want decoration according to Western standards and, last but not least, the important players in HORECA.