The Foreign Direct Investment Screening Committee (CEISD) is reviewing, from a national security perspective, the transaction through which Titluri Quality S.R.L. acquires G4 Global Journalism S.R.L., Economedia Global Journalism S.R.L., and G4Food S.R.L.

The Titluri Quality S.R.L. group owns several print publications, including Gândul, ProSport, and Cancan.

G4 Global Journalism S.R.L., Economedia Global Journalism S.R.L., and G4Food S.R.L. operate multiple online platforms with journalistic content, including G4 Media.

CEISD analyzes transactions involving specific sectors of activity (as listed in Article 2 of CSAT Decision no. 73/2012) whose value exceeds two million euros. If the operation has a significant impact on national security or public order, or presents major risks or threats to them, investments below the 2,000,000-euro threshold are also reviewed.

The CEISD Secretariat is provided by the Competition Council.

Comments, opinions, and observations regarding this transaction can be submitted to CEISD by September 26, 2025, via email at [email protected].

The publication G4Media and other outlets in the group (Economedia, G4Food, Techrider, and Pets&Cats) have been acquired by “Titluri Quality,” a company owned by businessman Radu Budeanu. The announcement was made on August 12 on the G4Media and Gândul websites, noting that it is “a transaction marking the creation of the largest digital media conglomerate in Romania.”

Journalists Dan Tăpălagă and Cristian Pantazi, founders, owners, and editorial leaders of G4Media, sold their shares—though the exact stake was not specified in the announcement—but will remain involved in the project and ensure “the continuity of the editorial line,” according to the statement.

The announcement on Tuesday also emphasized that the journalists’ editorial independence has been guaranteed.

“To ensure this principle, the new owner has signed an Editorial Independence Agreement, applicable to G4Media, Economedia, G4Food, Techrider, and Pets&Cats,” G4Media stated.

Radu Budeanu entered the media in 1999 as a contributor to the investigative newspaper “Ziua”. In 2004, he founded the magazine “Ciao!”, and in 2006 he took over the daily newspaper “Averea”. A year later, he launched the tabloid “CanCan”.

Budeanu, owner of the publications Cancan and Gândul, reached a plea agreement in 2020 with DNA prosecutors in the Hidroelectrica case. In this case, he had been prosecuted since 2015, accused of brokering a $5 million bribe received by former Minister of Regional Development and Tourism Elena Udrea.

