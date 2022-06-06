INVL Renewable Energy Fund I to invest around EUR 120 M in solar power plants in Romania

INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, managed by INVL Asset Management, an asset management company in Lithuania, is starting operations in Romania and intends to invest approximately 120 million euros in the development of the solar parks it has acquired.

Under the signed agreements, the fund acquired two companies that develop solar power plants with a capacity of 166 megawatts (MW) in Romania.

“We are expanding and diversifying our project portfolio and geographical coverage. Romania is a fast-growing and very promising European Union market, which pays more and more attention to ecological projects and energy security. We see a huge potential in this market for the development of renewable energy projects and we believe that these investments will not only reduce environmental pollution, but will make it possible to increase the country’s energy security and contribute to expanding electricity generation capacity,” says Liudas Liutkevičius, Managing Partner at INVL Renewable Energy Fund I.

The Romanian solar energy projects that are added to the fund’s portfolio have already approved the conditions for connecting to the network. Solar power plants, in which the fund plans to invest around € 120 million, are expected to become operational in 2024.

“Renewable energy is clearly an effective way to increase a country’s energy independence, security and resilience to commodity price shocks. We intend to invest more in sustainable energy projects in Romania and are actively looking for new projects and investment opportunities. We hope that the active approach of the fund will open more opportunities for collaboration with the developers of renewable energy projects in Romania. The fund’s managers are also actively expanding their portfolio into other markets,” Liudas Liutkevičius also states.

As part of INVL Renewable Energy Fund I’s investment strategy, investors’ money is being invested in renewable energy projects (large-scale continental and solar wind farms) across the EU. The fund currently focuses on Central and Eastern European countries, where it has high growth potential. Following the acquisition in Romania, the fund’s portfolio includes development projects for more than 200 MW of solar parks. All projects already have network connection requirements. The construction of solar parks will take place between 2023-2025.