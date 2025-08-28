L’Oréal Romania announces the appointment of Ioanna Christopoulou as Country General Manager, effective September 1, 2025. She succeeds Vanya Panayotova, who has been named Country General Manager of L’Oréal Turkey.

Ioanna Christopoulou brings nearly 20 years of experience within L’Oréal Groupe, where she has held leadership positions in strategic markets such as Greece, the Middle East, Western Europe, and the Nordics.

As General Manager of L’Oréal Greece’s Consumer Products Division, Ioanna repositioned the business and achieved significant market share and profitability growth. She later moved to the Middle East, where she consolidated operations in a complex market environment, followed by a European leadership role overseeing Garnier and Next New Brands, with a focus on accelerating growth and strengthening collaboration between central and local teams. Most recently, she led the Consumer Products Division in the Nordics, managing four markets in an omnichannel model and delivering strong results in strategic category development and operational efficiency.

“Romania is one of the most dynamic markets in Europe, with beauty consumers becoming increasingly sophisticated and with a rapidly evolving digital and social media ecosystem. Together with the local team, I want to accelerate innovation and expansion, strengthen partnerships, and bring greater value to Romanian communities through sustainable, inclusive, and relevant beauty,” said Ioanna Christopoulou.

This transition comes at a moment of maturity for L’Oréal Romania. Under the leadership of Vanya Panayotova, the company doubled its sales, consistently outpaced market growth, and consolidated its leadership position. With a pragmatic approach and a true entrepreneurial spirit, Vanya fostered a strong organizational culture built on innovation, sustainability, and performance.