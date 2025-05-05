IRE AIFM HUB, Impetum Advance in Fondul Proprietatea Bid

The partnership between IRE AIFM and Impetum Management has been selected to advance to the next stage in the process of appointing a new manager for Fondul Proprietatea.

The strategic partnership will be reunited under the name ROCA FP. It brings together IRE AIFM HUB – an alternative investment fund manager based in Luxembourg and active in the Romanian market – and a local team of specialists with relevant expertise in asset management and investment management within local private equity funds such as ROCA Investments, Agista, as well as the consultancy firm Impetum Management. This structure combines strong local expertise, provided by the Romanian team of specialists, with international best practices in investment governance, ensured by IRE AIFM HUB.

The Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea designated ROCA FP as the preferred candidate and decided to initiate a two-way due diligence process, along with negotiations for the terms of the management contract.

We are pleased to be part of this partnership, alongside a team that has demonstrated for over 25 years not only professionalism but also an ability to successfully navigate the most challenging moments of the Romanian economy. We firmly believe that this partnership brings together the best mix of local expertise, rigorous governance, and international standards. Moreover, we see real development opportunities in the Central and Eastern European markets, with Romania remaining a key anchor in this regional dynamic., said David Luksenburg, IRE AIFM HUB manager and ROCA FP representative.

“We are deeply honored to be in this stage of the selection process for the appointment of the new manager of Fondul Proprietatea. ROCA FP brought a local team of specialists to the process, and proceeding to the next stage confirms the professionalism, experience, and performance of a dedicated and ambitious Romanian team. Together with our partners at IRE AIFM HUB, we are proposing a solid solution intended to transform Fondul Proprietatea into a strategic pillar for supporting the Romanian economy and a driver of sustainable development. We presented a well-founded proposal, with respect for the Fund’s mission and a commitment to working in partnership with shareholders to reach its full potential,” said Andrei Cionca, representative of the ROCA FP partnership.

ROCA FP brings together a team of Romanian and international professionals which, if appointed following completion of the selection process and shareholder vote, would be dedicated to advancing Fondul Proprietatea, with a combined experience of over 40 years in investment management and more than 60 years in leadership. The team has managed portfolios exceeding €1.64 billion, including complex mandates focused on Romania and Eastern Europe, covering most key industries.

ROCA FP’s Commitment: A Strategy for Transformation and Development

The strategy proposed by ROCA FP envisions a transformation of the mission of Fondul Proprietatea, turning it into a key pillar for national economic development. ROCA FP’s investment philosophy for the Fund proposes a strategic evolution centered on its core mission, shifting to an approach aimed at value creation and sustained impact on Romania’s economic growth.

The proposed approach supports strategic development by balancing portfolio development and monetization, initiating investments in listed companies in Romania and the broader Central and Eastern Europe region, including transactions providing indirect exposure to unlisted companies with strong growth potential through listed investment vehicles, as well as creating long-term value through Fund of Funds (FoF) structures.

Maintaining a dividend policy that ensures regular yields remains a priority for Fondul Proprietatea, alongside efforts to increase the value and liquidity of its shares.

Until the proposed development strategy is implemented in accordance with shareholders’ will, current policies on dividend distributions and share buybacks would continue as per the Fund’s current strategy.

Fondul Proprietatea holds stakes in strategic companies such as Bucharest Airports, Constanta Maritime Ports Administration, Salrom, and Alro, with a market valuation of approximately 1.3 billion lei.