Isosport buys Novo Tech Group operating a manufacturing plant in Oradea

Isosport, the world market leader in the field of plastic composite materials for the ski and snowboard industry acquired of Novo Tech Group, a leading manufacturer of high-quality plastic products. The transaction involved two production sites located in Poland and Romania (Oradea) which Novo Tech Group operates, with an additional sales location in Belgium. Through this deal, Isosport is strengthening its leading role as a market leader and industry specialist, with a growth strategy focusing on diversifying its business and on identifying and successfully occupying niche markets.

Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) assisted Isosport in the acquisition.

NNDKP provided legal assistance on all Romanian aspects, including with the due diligence analysis on the Romanian company operating the manufacturing plant located in Oradea, as well as with the structuring of the transaction and the relevant transaction documentation and closing formalities.

„The transaction entailed many complex aspects and it is an important move on the market in the current challenging environment. We are happy to have been part of this project and thus support Isosport’s strategy of expanding its portfolio and establishing a presence in Romania”, said Corina Dumitru, Partner Corporate/M&A practice, NNDKP.

NNDKP’s team involved in the project was led by Corina Dumitru, Partner with the Corporate/M&A practice, and also included Claudia Lazar, Senior Associate within the same practice.