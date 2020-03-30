IT company in Romania provides 3-month free access on platform to simplify work from home

Zitec, a company operating on the IT & digital marketing segment in Romania has announced it will provide three months of free access to Mirro, the first complete performance management solution in the country. As more and more employees need to work from home and may encounter communication or organizing barriers, Mirro proposes the development of a digital unitary office, linked through an easy accessible platform.

Mirro was launched in 2019 and it’s the result of the company’s over 17 years of experience as a top employer in the IT industry. The platform has an intuitive and user-friendly interface, being a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that does not require installation and can be accessed directly from the browser, which eliminates the implementation time. Microsoft Azure cloud-computing technology ensures a higher level of data security. Also, Mirro can be easily integrated with other types of solutions such as Applicant Tracking System or Payroll.

Mirro is targeting both the individual performance as well as the interaction between colleagues, providing a general perspective of the evolution of each team member from the moment they join the organization. In addition, Mirro also covers administrative functions in the human resources area, such as the management of employment contracts and its related documentation, the employee’s background, certificates or the days off summary.

Mirro is also an efficient solution for the teams of the organization, whether the employees are working from home or from the office.Thus, with Mirro’s help, people are connected to each other in an open way and are encouraged to request and provide real-time feedback. This way, the strengths of a project can be emphasized or suggestions for improvement can be offered.

“The 160 colleagues at Zitec are working from two cities and often from home, and through Mirro we can all be aligned with the company’s goals, to aknowledge and to celebrate the results of our colleagues. For us it is important to constantly improve our performance, and Mirro helps us do that, encouraging a culture of continuous feedback. During these times, it is necessary to be supportive, which is why we want to share from our experience to other companies. We all need to see good things, especially now, and we believe that Mirro can help teams do that”, said Simona Lăpușan, co-founder and COO Zitec.

Companies that want to implement the application during this period can benefit of a three months free subscription, without any subsequent commercial obligation. This period can be extended later, depending on the evolution of the situation.

Currently, the Mirro application is used by companies such as HRS Recruitment & Staffing Romania, Career Advisor, FreeNow, 7card, Netopia Payments, AdoreMe.com, DWF – Digital Workforce and High Contrast