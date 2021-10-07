IT giant, advertising agency, the two new tenants at Crystal Tower

PPF Real Estate developer and investor has announced it has signed two new tenants in its class A office building in the downtown business district of Bucharest.

Multinational IT giant EPAM Systems has leased 1,100 sqm in Crystal Tower to open its first Romanian headquarters. Global advertising and media buying agency Havas has leased 600 sqm in the same building to relocate its new Romanian office there.

“We are excited to announce new tenants for our iconic building. Crystal Tower is the perfect combination of top architectural and technological standards and efficient office space which emphasizes energy saving. In terms of location, very few buildings in the city can rival Crystal Tower. We are happy that major companies such as EPAM and Havas have recognized our building’s characteristics and want to move in,” said Mirela Ciovica, Head of Leasing, PPF Real Estate Romania.

“Crystal Tower’s location in the heart of Bucharest with several transport options nearby and its excellent smart infrastructure, amenities, and recreation areas were the winning factors in our decision to establish our headquarters here. I am confident that Crystal Tower offers EPAM team members the best setup possible,” Ovidiu Sutac, Global Delivery Organization (GDO) Country Head, EPAM Systems Romania said.

“At Havas we are driven by creativity and innovation, and Crystal Tower was a natural choice. We appreciate that it has been designed to spark collaboration and creativity,” Dinu Teretean, CEO Havas Media, stated.

Located in the central business district of Bucharest, Crystal Tower is a class A office building with spectacular views of the city. It is also the country’s only business building which features its own private heliport. The office building has a total leasing space of approx. 16,000 sqm. Ceetrus Romania, Editec and Reckitt Benckiser signed on a total of 4,000 sqm of office space in Crystal Tower earlier this year.

Part of PPF Group, PPF Real Estate entered Romania in 2016 with the first acquisition in office segment, the class A Metropolis Center. In 2018, it followed with the acquisition of Crystal Tower. PPF Real Estate Holding currently provides comprehensive services for more than 25 projects world-wide and the asset value under management is exceeding EUR 2.4 billion. The company operates in the Czech Republic, Russia, the Netherlands, Germany, UK, Romania and USA, ranking as of the most prominent real estate investors on these markets.