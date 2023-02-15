IT Recruitment marketplace Huntly launches in Romania: referral bonuses of up to $4,000 for tech recruiters

Huntly, a state-of-the-art recruitment marketplace dedicated to the CEE regional IT industry launches in Romania. Developed in partnership with top Meta software engineers, Huntly is designed to revolutionize the hiring process by uniting tech companies, IT recruiters and specialists in the information technology field. In addition, the platform provides the most generous referral bonuses on the market for tech recruiters.

Huntly targets Romanian IT recruiters who have skilled software developers in their contacts list and want to build an additional income stream. Tech product companies can post their open positions, while IT recruiters help to close them by referring the best-fitting candidates on the market.

The platform was developed through the cooperation of professional IT recruiters and top Meta software engineers in California. Huntly stands out by its user-friendliness and transparent system for obtaining the reward. Recruiters can easily submit candidates from their existing database by uploading their CVs and companies can then review the candidates and schedule interviews. If a software developer is hired, the recruiter receives a referral bonus. Huntly offers the highest bonuses on the market, reaching up to $4,000 per hired candidate.

In addition to the financial benefit, the platform provides professional growth opportunities for recruiters as they can recruit developers for various product companies, both American and European.

“The tech market in Romania is rapidly expanding, with predictions of hundreds of thousands of new IT jobs becoming available in the coming years. With this growth comes the challenge of finding the right employees using traditional recruiting methods. We decided to address this challenge by creating a platform dedicated to the industry, which connects tech recruiters and international product companies, streamlining the hiring process for all parties involved. It enables IT businesses to speed up their hiring process, recruiters to increase their income, and software developers to find fulfilling careers. We believe that this is the future of tech recruitment, and we are eager to see the positive impact that Huntly will have on the industry”, says Nadiia Kovalchuk, a leading IT Recruiter from the Huntly team.

Employers can leverage the advantages of the marketplace as well. Hiring through Huntly eliminates the need for recruitment agencies, thus making the talent acquisition process four times cheaper than the average on the market. Several global tech companies have already used the platform’s services to find candidates, such as Unifly, Paessler, ChromaWay, LivePerson.

Jobs from tech product companies that are in high demand on the platform include data center engineer, DevOps engineer, interface developer, security specialist, as well as branch manager or UX/UI designer. The jobs listed on Huntly include the salary range, the technologies required, and detailed information about the responsibilities and benefits of the candidate. This allows recruiters to have a quick and relevant overview and easily select the candidates that would be the best fit for each employer. The company is committed to developing new technical features based on artificial intelligence to provide even more benefits to its users.