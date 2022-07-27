IT service provider adesso opens branch in Bucharest

The IT service provider adesso continues the expansion process in Europe by establishing a branch in Bucharest. With this new local representation in South-Eastern Europe, the adesso company is now present in 13 European countries. adesso Romania strengthens in this way the International Network developed by the adesso Group. adesso’s “nearshore” concept, based on teams with employees of various nationalities and speaking different languages, allows the allocation of human resources for ambitious IT projects and their execution at a lower cost. All this in the context of pressures related to both cost reduction and IT staff shortages.

The new adesso Romania branch, based in Bucharest, will support the company’s International Network in terms of personnel and the logistics area.

About 600 of the more than 7,500 employees of the adesso group work in adesso’s “SmartShore” subsidiaries in Turkey, Bulgaria and Spain for customers in Europe.

IT experts work on digitization projects as part of international teams, partly at the customer’s premises (especially in German-speaking countries) but also remotely from adesso’s SmartShore offices in Istanbul, Sofia, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Jeréz .

For Dirk Pothen, member of the Board of Directors of adesso SE, the expansion of the “SmartShore Delivery Center” to Romania represents an important step in the further internationalization of the adesso company: “Romania is a convincing alternative, especially for customers who want to develop their projects only within the borders of the European Union. adesso continues to have a well above average recruitment success rate despite the lack of skilled labor in German-speaking countries, but access to the attractive candidate market in Romania further increases our ability to expand.”

“Well-trained Romanian IT experts from the Bucharest branch can strengthen teams and capabilities for cost-sensitive nearshore projects. We are already conducting interviews with candidates and we are confident that we will be able to recruit dedicated specialists and entry-level staff very quickly. Because adesso has already attracted attention and recommended itself as an attractive employer, obtaining the Great Place to Work® certification and occupying a top position in the ‘Best Workplaces in Europe 2020’ competition (5th place)“, says Burak Bari, general manager adesso Turkey.