IT startup founded by a Romanian secures EUR 1 M financing

Fintech startup Etvas, based in Germany but founded by a Romanian from Iasi, has secured a financing of EUR 1 million. The IT company provides customized services to the customers of the banks and of the insurance companies through a marketplace.

Etvas, a B2B2C software platform was founded in 2019 by the Romanian entrepreneurs Ilie Ghiciuc and co-founder Sören Timm, a financial services expert from Germany.

The platform is working as a marketplace, linking partners from the financial and banking industry and from the insurance companies with the providers of added-value services.

“The concept of added-value services comes up to fill out companies’ higher need to retain customers and to monetise better the relation with them. In a more and more competitive market, providing extra benefits in a relevant way, which is backed up by the AI technology, makes the difference“, said Ilie Ghiciuc, who has a 17-year expertise as CTO and IT entrepreneur.

Among the investors in Etvas there are two of the most important venture capital funds in Europe – High-Tech Gründerfonds and Main Incubator – Plug and Play fund, from Silicon Valley and Sparkasse Bremen.

At the same time, Etvas was also endorsed through a “pre-seed” investment by Next Commerce Accelerator, which is supported in its turn by such investors as Edeka, Haspa, Tchibo and Beiersdorf.