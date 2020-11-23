Italian cosmetics retailer opens 3 mono-brand stores in Romania

PUPA, the Italian cosmetics brand present in Romania since 2015 through a network of six stores located in four cities, opens three new stores in the AFI Palace Cotroceni shopping center in Bucharest, AFI Palace Ploieşti and AFI Palace Braşov, following a lease agreement intermediated by the real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The opening of the three new stores was scheduled throughout the month of November, with the unit in AFI Palace Cotroceni being already operational.

Bogdan Marcu, Partner Retail Agency Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “Despite the extraordinary context that the retail segment, with fashion and cosmetics retailers in particular, is going through, we are glad that we were able to represent PUPA Milano in the completion of an important partnership for the AFI Europe portfolio of projects. The simultaneous opening of 3 stores during this difficult period shows that Romania remains attractive and offers good long-term development opportunities for retailers.”

Through the three new stores, PUPA enters two new cities in Romania: Braşov and Ploieşti respectively, thus covering the entire retail portfolio of AFI Europe, consisting of the three shopping centers with a total leasable area of ​​approximately 180,000 square meters.

Andrea Conti, International Business Development Manager, Pupa Milano Romania: “PUPA DOESN’T STOP! The health emergency puts us all to great test, but the Italian cosmetics company hasn’t lost the hope and desire to share beauty with all the safety measures. PUPA is the synonym of Italian excellence and brings all the determination and passion symbolized by the bright red, the representative color of the company. A red that remained the emblem of the company and that it couldn’t miss from the 3 unique Romanian direct monobrand stores.”

Pupa Milano is a brand of the Italian company Micys Group, founded in 1975 and present in over 70 countries.