The 11th edition of the Economic Forum organized by Confindustria Romania, “The company of the future in the new economic order” took place on May 24 at Grand Hotel Bucharest. The event, which was attended by more than 150 Italian companies, was an important moment of debate on economic and industrial issues regarding the future of companies in the context of the new geopolitical order.

The Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciucă, sent to Confindustria Romania and the participants a message, through the State Councilor, George Agafiței. He pointed out that Italy is a very important economic partner for Romania. Italian direct investments in Romania amount to 9 billion euros, being on the first place in number and on the second place in volume, after Germany. He stated that in our country there are currently around 20,000 companies with Italian capital and that he is aware of the interest shown for investments in energy, precision mechanics or agri-food. Ciuca mentioned programs for entrepreneurs, such as the “Support for Romania” program, the Kurzarbeit program, financing programs for SMEs, such as Start Up Nation or IMM Invest.

The Minister thanked the President of Confindustria Romania, Giulio Bertola, for his involvement in the Diaspora project of the Romanian Presidency to encourage the return to Romania of Romanian citizens who have gone abroad, for signing the Protocol with the SANITAS trade union federation, for the innovative social campaign in favor of the national vaccination plan, for collaborating with the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity to manage the situation of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania, and for signing the Special Protocol with Confindustria Ukraine to relocate Ukrainian companies in Romania. At the end of his message, the Romanian Prime Minister sent a clear and very positive message, assuring Confindustria Romania of the full cooperation of the Government.

The President of Confindustria Romania, Giulio Bertola, thanked the Romanian Prime Minister for his words, confirming that, thanks to the business investment support programs implemented by the Government’s policies, Romania’s investment attractiveness has increased, but at the same time he wanted to emphasize the importance of maintaining a stable and predictable fiscal environment, a strategic condition for development and investment. Bertola wanted to remind that among the main reasons, which prevents the return of the citizens from the Diaspora to Romania, is the lack of trust in the Romanian medical system. That is why Confindustria Romania is proud to support the internationalization in Romania of the Italian mutual system, represented by Mutua MBA. Today, the Romanian families can also enjoy access to Romanian and Italian private healthcare, through this Italian non-profit mutual system, a concrete support for the Romanian public health system, strongly requested in recent years due to the pandemic.

President Bertola is also convinced that Romania can take a leading role among Eastern European countries by relocating production, not only from the Asian component markets, but also from Ukraine and Russia in various sectors, which is why the return of Romanian citizens from the diaspora is becoming essential for the productive growth of the country which, as we know, suffers from a lack of skilled labor.

H.E. the Italian Ambassador to Romania, Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni, also addressed an institutional greeting to the participants in the Economic Forum.

The conference continued with a round table with the following speakers: Vittorio Emanuele Parsi – Director of the Higher School of Economics and International Relations at the “Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore” in Milan, Lara Tassan Zanin – Head of EBI for Romania, European Investment Bank, Edoardo Garrone – President of ERG Spa, Marius Bostan – Founder of RePatriot, Adrian Dimache – Director of C.E.S.E.O – Study Center for Eastern Europe. They discussed on various issues such as post-pandemic globalization, multilateralism and the conflict in Ukraine, supply chains and relocation, the role of the European Investment Bank in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, gas supply and related increases, revision of energy transition policies, the role of China, the new macroeconomic trends, Romania’s geopolitical position in the conflict in Ukraine, the fundamental drivers in the context of economic progress, raw materials. The round table was moderated by Daniela Mogavero from the Italian Press Agency Askanews.