Italian investors in Romania have a new chief

Giulio Bertola, an Italian investor present in Romania for over 20 years, has taken over the management of Confindustria Romania for 2020-2022. His name is related to the internationalization of numerous Italian multinational companies in Romania in such sectors as energy, transports and industry.

Italy has been for over 10 years the main state that is investing in Romania on the number of registered companies. At the end of 2019, Italy was also the main country on number of investors in Romania, with 40,549 companies (over 16,000 active), it was the second country on trade (around EUR 12.5 billion, up by 6.5% as against 2013) and ranked seventh in the total capital index, with USD 1.54 billion.

Bertola is replacing Giovanni Villabruna (Ansaldo Nucleare).

The new Confindustria Romania president also has a new team consisting in three vice-presidents: Giacomo Billi, Alive Capital ,delegate for Energy, Wolfang Meier, Pirelli Tyres Romania and Fausto Mastrini, Autoperugia, delegate for regional coordination, as well seven advisers: Antonio Campisi, Aso Cromsteel, Enrico Cannata, national delegate for culture, Carmen Dragan, Gruppo Ospedale di Monza, delegate for health, Roberto Falato, Boscolo & Partners, treasurers, Andrea Infriccioli, Banca Ifis, delegate for credit and finances, Alessandro Romei, RINA Romania, delegate foreign relations and Dario Rugge, Prysmian Group, delegate for labour and industrial relations.