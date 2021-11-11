IWG secures first franchise partner in Romania

IWG, the global operator of flexible and co-working spaces, represented in Romania by the Regus and Spaces brands, opens in a franchise system with partner Transinvest, the first flexible and co-working space in the Transylvanian region, located in Cluj-Napoca.

IWG will open in 2022, the first building under the Regus brand in Cluj-Napoca. The operation is part of a process that allows Romanian franchise operators to enter the flex-space industry, taking shape in a very successful and fully functional project until March next year. The building, already erected, is to be completed by Transivest early next year.

Árpád Szántó, Network Development Director SEE IWG, declared: “The flex space market is one of the most fast-paced and dynamic sectors, with a growth potential of 24% every year. This is highlighted by recent IWG research that showed that 72% of office workers prefer a hybrid model over going back to the office full time with a 10% pay rise. We are pleased to establish the first partnership with a franchise operator to offer the benefits of hybrid work to as many people and companies in Romania as possible.”

The partnership between the two companies comes amid the rising global demand for flexible workspaces. So far this year, two million new users have been added to the IWG network.

Ramona Iacob, Country Manager IWG Romania, declared: “Both globally and in Romania, we are seeing rising demand for hybrid work solutions. By joining forces with like-minded partners such as Transinvest, we will scale up our presence throughout the country. As the benefits of a hybrid model become apparent in Romania, IWG has seen double-digit growth yearly.

In the hybrid model, not only are employees benefitting from an improved work-life balance, but companies can recruit and retain the best talent and benefit from lower costs. The benefits also extend to the environment. By empowering employees to work closer to home, carbon emissions are substantially reduced. The new building in Cluj-Napoca is part of the IWG strategy to create a network of co-working spaces connecting cities in Romania.”

Transinvest, a family business

Transinvest is part of the Tighinean Holding group, a family business operated by the Tighinean brothers. Founded in 1998, the company started trading with the distribution of shoes, which subsequently expanded into a network of multi-brand shoe stores, followed by the development of several franchises in Romania, such as Lego, Ecco, or Pandora.

Victor Tighinean, Transinvest representative, declared: “This partnership gives us the framework to be more than a franchisor, but a partner who has an important role in the success of the IWG business in Romania. For the next few years, we have an ambitious plan to open ten new buildings under the Regus brand in the country’s North-West region, an objective through which we will strengthen Regus’ presence in Romania.”

The Regus Center in Cluj-Napoca operates an area of 1,500 m² divided into 3 three floors. It includes a business lounge, a co-working space, individual offices, meetings rooms, a terrace available for events, and an underground parking lot, easily accessible also by people with disabilities. The building is located in the city center of Cluj-Napoca and offers quick access to numerous facilities such as restaurants, cafes, or public transport.