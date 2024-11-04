Japan and Romania intend to jointly invest “trillions of dollars” in decarbonization projects, and the electricity produced from renewable sources to be used not only locally, but also exported to Ukraine, claims the Japanese publication Nikkei.

Japanese journalists claim that the authorities in Tokyo and Bucharest are prepared to publicly present a joint statement that “specifies the extent of energy aid for Ukraine and the creation of a framework for ecological investments in Romania”. In this regard, Japanese government officials will visit Romania and Poland starting today, accompanied by a delegation of representatives of Japanese corporations such as Hitachi, Eneos Holdings and IHI, Profit.ro reports.

Funds from institutions such as the Ministries of Energy and Innovation in Romania, as well as the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization in Japan will be invested in various ecological projects. Among the projects targeted to be financed are, according to Japanese journalists, the Itochu hydroelectric systems and energy systems that combine solar power generation and fuel cells of the Panasonic group.

At the same time, Japan is interested in supplying not only equipment for the production of hydrogen from natural gas, but also technologies for the collection and storage of carbon dioxide emissions, which would lead to the production of blue hydrogen. It can also propose technologies to modify existing natural gas power plants to allow the use of hydrogen as a fuel.