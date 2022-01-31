Japanese Next Chymia Consulting invests in Romanian startup Humans.ai

Humans.ai, deep-tech company building the next-generation blockchain platform that brings together an ecosystem of stakeholders around the use of AI to create at scale, announces its partnership with Next Chymia Consulting HK, one of the main investors in the company and well known investment fund supporting commercial ventures that aim to revolutionize their industries, using blockchain technology.

“We are very excited to have Next Chymia Consulting as our partner on this journey and we appreciate their investment in the company and their continued support. The team at Next Chymia Consulting has advised renowned blockchain companies around the world, helping them reach global adoption and recognition.”, said Sabin Dima, CEO at Humans.ai.

“Blockchain has already become a technology disruptor that has impacted various business models, processes and supply chains. We at Humans.ai believe the AI market can have the greatest positive impact from the integration of blockchain given the challenges with control and transparency.”, added Sabin Dima.

Asian based company, Next Chymia Consulting, invests in innovative startups which implement or help the use of blockchain technology, by also offering advice on the strategic employment of blockchain technology based on a thorough analysis of the companies’ profile.

Kenji Sasaki, the co-founder of Cardano, a blockchain ecosystem designed to run financial services and the project behind the ADA cryptocurrency, holds the position of CEO of Next Chymia Consulting HK, the Hong Kong based blockchain consulting group that helps new platforms enter the market.

Next Chymia Consulting carefully assesses the potential of blockchain technology companies and helps support high potential ventures in the field. Additionally, Next Chymia Consulting offers companies support throughout the entire process of integration and adaptation of blockchain technology into already existing networks.

Humans.ai is developing the first framework for ethical AI and blockchain. It is creating an all-in-one platform for AI-based creation and governance at scale, beginning with an initial focus on synthetic media. Through its creative studio and token-based ownership and accountability system, Humans.ai is designed to ensure contributions are fairly rewarded and that every AI is kept honest over the long term..