Joberty – a unique platform for IT professionals is arriving to Romania

Joberty, an online IT job platform that connects employers and candidates in a transparent eco-system, has officially started operating in Romania as of today. As a unique platform, Joberty allows employees in IT sector to share their work experiences, candidates to find jobs that suit their needs, and IT companies to find relevant candidates for their jobs. Their goal is to create a perfect match between employees and companies within the IT industry.

In this way, Joberty provides the wider community with the opportunity to gain additional insight into the work ethic and culture of IT companies, thus increasing the transparency of the rapidly evolving IT community.

The platform, founded in 2019, was soon recognized as a project of exceptional potential, which tends to expand to markets around the world.

“Our mission at Joberty is to increase the transparency of employment in the IT community and to help IT professionals make better career decisions. Our goal is to boost the recruitment and job seeking in the IT sector. We opted for the Romanian market, because the circumstances are quite similar in entire Southeast Europe, in terms of capacities, needs of the target group and transparency issues that the IT community is facing. With more than 50,000 registered IT professionals in Serbia and Croatia, we are happy to bring our best practices to Romania”, said Nikola Mijailović, founder of Joberty.

In the Serbian and Croatian market, where the platform has been operating for three years, companies have already recognized the many benefits it brings – from numerous candidates citing Joberty as a source of employment information, to making their job application decisions based on the insights they read on the platform. Also, the employers state that the most relevant candidates come from Joberty.

Joberty Technologies

