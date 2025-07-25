Join UP! Romania has a new Managing Director

The local office of international tour operator Join UP! has a new Managing Director – Iulian Beiu takes over the leadership of Join UP! Romania and will implement the company’s vision in the coming period.

“I was attracted to Join UP! due to its strong and growing reputation as a key player in the field of regional tour operators. I am excited to contribute to the development of the company in Romania and to continue to evolve both professionally and personally, in a dynamic environment,” says Iulian Beiu, Managing Director of Join UP! Romania.

Iulian has over 15 years of experience in tourism and business management. Before joining the Join UP! team, Iulian Beiu led operations at Accent DMC for three years, developing key exclusive partnerships and consolidating the company’s position on the hotel market in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

Throughout his career, Iulian Beiu has held several senior management positions in the tourism industry, including Director Go Hotels at Go Travel SunMedair Group, Sales Manager for the DMC Division at DER Touristik Romania, Chief Operating Officer at Danubius Travel and Operations Manager for Hotelbeds Romania.

“Welcome Iulian to the Join UP! Romania family! We are in a moment of rapid expansion, and Romania is shining brighter and brighter on our international map. In the coming years, we will grow the team, raise service standards and strengthen partnerships — all to position ourselves in the top 3 tour operators in the region. With Iulian’s vision and energy, we are ready to accelerate the transformation of the industry and redefine regional tourism,” says Kateryna Ushakova, Regional Director Europe, Join UP!

Join UP! ™ is an international tourism brand and currently several tour operators work under this brand in countries such as Moldova, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Romania, Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic and Slovakia. Join UP! is among the largest tour operators in Europe, with global business of over 400 million euros and more than 5.8 million tourists so far.