JTI launches Ploom AURA in Romania

JTI brings Ploom AURA, the most innovative heated tobacco device in the group’s global portfolio, to Romania. Ploom AURA, designed to meet evolving preferences of existing adult consumers, offers premium and personalized sensorial tobacco experience. The innovative device is available online at www.ploom.ro, at dedicated Ploom islands in shopping malls and selective shops.

Takehiko Tsutsui, Executive VP, Reduced Risk Products, JTI stated: “In the Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) category, we are focusing on providing adult consumers with quality products, rooted in technology, consumer insights, and experience and I truly believe Ploom AURA embraces all these aspects and more. Romania’s openness to emerging trends and appetite for high-quality tobacco experiences make it an ideal market. More than just a product launch, it reinforces our global brand and reflects a long-term investment in creating a better future for adult consumers.”

To support the development of the reduced-risk products (RRP) category, the company plans to invest 650 billion yen in RRP (approximately 3.7 billion euros), mainly in heated tobacco sticks, between 2025 and 2027 with a focus on commercialization efforts, R&D, and capital expenditures.

“This launch marks a milestone in our successful journey. By introducing the most advanced heated tobacco device in our global portfolio to Romanian adult consumers, we reaffirm our dedication to pushing boundaries. This moment also exemplifies the values that guide our way of doing business – our engagement with sustainability, our respect for adult consumers and their freedom of choice. We take pride in creating a better future where innovation seamlessly blends with sustainable growth”, said Alexander Pitchka, General Manager JTI Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria.

Ploom AURA maintains the delicate and organic curves characteristic of original Ploom brand while evolving into a more compact, slim design – combining elegance and convenience. It enhances flavor through Smart HeatFlow™ heating technology, delivering sensory satisfaction and the authentic tobacco experience – without the smell of smoke.

Created exclusively for Ploom AURA, Sobranie sticks complete the experience with premium tobacco blends and CleanSeal technology – a sophisticated barrier designed to prevent loose tobacco from falling into the device.

“Romania’s adult tobacco consumers are now ready for Ploom AURA because they are looking for more than just products; they want solutions that align with their lifestyles and evolving preferences. That’s why Ploom AURA was designed with our consumers in mind, offering them an innovative device they can carry with confidence and pride”, added Marian Zamfir, Marketing Director JTI Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria.