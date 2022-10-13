Julius Meinl launches the awarded 1862 Vienna blend, dedicated to HoReCa industry

160 years after first helping to shape today’s modern coffeehouse culture, Julius Meinl is relaunching its family secret recipe to HoReCa, a recipe that both reflects its strong heritage and leads the way for the future of coffee pleasure.

The 1862 Vienna blend is an iconic product for the quality and expertise offered by Julius Meinl, and the mention of ‘Vienna’ in the title gives a respectful nod to the spirit of the coffee house culture that was abuzz during the time the company began.

The Arabica beans that bring together the tastes of East Africa and Latin America are meant to deliver a complex and luxurious taste experience, encompassing aromas of hazelnut, caramel and malt.

The 1862 Vienna blend has achieved a 3-star Superior Taste Award from the prestigious International Taste Institute. It is the highest award the Institute can bestow and is acknowledgement that the 1862 Vienna blend sets a new standard for superior taste and blend consistency.

Relaunching and extending the 1862 Vienna blend, Julius Meinl delivers a new holistic concept that allows hospitality outlets to furnish customers with the very best coffee drinking experience. Four-steps founded on industry-leading experience ensures that the exclusive blend is always coffee perfection:

Carefully selected for top quality, the company’s coffee atelier in Vienna roasts in batches of 100 pieces every week to ensure each bean is pure perfection.

The blend is then stored and shipped to the customer in an exclusive 3kg Aroma Fez, to maintain optimum flavour up to the moment of serving.

The concept features a machine perfectly set up for the 1862 blend, with top grinding technology that promises the highest quality taste in every serve.

And in a final touch of luxury to the serving experience, each coffee is presented in a specially created 1862 Vienna cup, redesigned by Matteo Thun, allowing outlets to provide a pleasing look to an iconic coffee blend.

Julius Meinl and Matteo Thun, have cooperated for years to develop iconic and outstanding point of sales materials to create a perfect serving for customers. The latest collaboration has produced the 1862 Vienna luxury cups as a stylish and exquisite interpretation including espresso and melange cups, cappuccino, teacups, Viennese serving trays and attractive barista aprons.

Christina Meinl, part of the fifth generation of the Meinl family, comments: “We are very excited to re-launch our secret family recipe – the 1862 Vienna blend to our HoreCa partners and friends. This edition of the product first launched in 1862 is built on 160 years of experience and expertise. Our coffee company was founded in 1862 when my great, great grandfather opened a store in Vienna – today, the fifth generation of the Meinl family carries on the passionate pursuit to produce the highest quality of coffee. We are proud of the role Julius Meinl has played in bringing superior coffee experiences and meaningful moments to people all around the world.”

She continues: “This extension to the 1862 Vienna blend is exactly for hospitality customers looking to deliver the perfect balance in a cup of coffee for their guests.”