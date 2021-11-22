JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has a new General Manager

With almost 25 years of experience in the HoReCa industry, Ioan Mătieș is the new General Manager of the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel as of 15 October 2021. He replaces Tino Lindner, who has managed the hotel for the past three years. In his new role, Ioan Mătieș aims to continue the execution of the JW Marriott brand’s modern representation in the luxury category. Today’s world is increasingly complex and disconnected; therefore, JW Marriott enables you to focus on feeling whole — mind, body and spirit.

“I have been part of the JW Marriott team since the opening of the first hotel in Romania. I thank Tino for all he has achieved and especially for continuing to invest in the implementation of digital technologies to improve the guest experience, especially in the last year and a half, a difficult time for the hospitality industry. Taking on this new position makes me happy, excited and honored. The experience I have gained in the luxury hospitality segment will help me, together with my team, to achieve the company’s business goals, with a focus on innovation, elevated luxury guests experience and increasing awareness,” said Ioan Mătieș, the new General Manager of JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.

Ioan Mătieș joined the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel in 2000 as Director of Event Management. Since then, due to his leadership skills, he has held several management positions within the hotel group, both domestically and abroad. For example, between 2006 and 2014, he worked as Food & Beverage Director at the Frankfurt Marriott Hotel. In 2014, he was appointed General Manager of the Renaissance Atyrau Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments in Kazakhstan. In 2017, he took on a new challenge by assuming the position of General Manager of the Voronezh Marriott Hotel, overseeing the opening of this new hotel, from creating the recruitment plan to coordinating marketing activities to developing and implementing the sales strategy. In 2018, Ioan was appointed General Manager of the Istanbul Marriott Hotel Sisli. Under his leadership, the hotel received the Excellence for Financial Performance Award, after which the Market Share Index improved significantly.

Ioan Mătieș holds a Bachelor’s degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management and in 2019, Ioan graduated from the ASCENT – Leadership Accelerator programme at the University of North Carolina, USA among other development programs completed over the years.